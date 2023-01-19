Amazon sends warning notice to more than 2000 employees, likely to fire more people

In accordance with its decision to fire around 18,000 employees, more Amazon employees are likely to lose their jobs soon. The company, as per a Reuters report, sent a fresh warning notice to 2,300 employees informing them about the layoffs.

According to the US Labour Law, employees affected by mass layoffs in a company must be notified 60 days before it happens. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed reports of layoffs at the company a couple of days back. "We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," he had written in a blog post.

2,300 Amazon employees receive warning notice

The new round of firings is reported to impact people in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. A memo has been sent to the employees. As per a notice filed with the Washington state Employment Security Department, 1,852 people in Seattle and 448 in Bellevue and Washington will be fired.

According to a local media report, the layoffs will begin in March this year and will have a 60-day transitional period under which affected employees will get paid but won't be affected to work.

Atmosphere at Amazon India

An Amazon India employee recently described the upsetting atmosphere at the office after the layoffs began. The post was published on Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals, by an employee writing under a pseudo name. The employee wrote, "About 75 per cent of my team is gone. Although I'm in the remaining 25 per cent, I don't feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office."

Meanwhile, an IIT graduate named Harsh, who was also impacted by layoffs at Amazon, also shared his experience on LinkedIn. "Never wanted to start my 2023 on this. But as a part of Amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently. I graduated from IIT Mandi as BTech CSE major," he wrote and added that this was his first job which lasted for six months. The young graduate also said that he was grateful for the opportunity nevertheless.

Layoffs in other tech companies continue

The situation for many employees remains grim as layoffs in the tech industry are happening at lightning speed. Microsoft recently announced its decision to fire 10,000 employees, which comes as a surprise to all. Google-backed companies Dunzo and ShareChat also announced their decision to fire people recently. Amidst all of this, employees at Google are also worried as the company has begun evaluating their performance more closely.