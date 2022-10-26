Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale live in India: Deals and offers on iPhone 13, Redmi K50i and more

Amazon is back with another sale event, dubbed Smartphone Upgrade Days, days after the conclusion of its Great Indian Festival sale. As the name suggests, the event is aimed at customers planning to buy a new smartphone. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live in India, and it will conclude on October 28.

Amazon has also set up a dedicated section that highlights that customers with HDFC cards can enjoy a no-cost EMI payment option. Some smartphones by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and iQoo are also available with temporary price cuts bundled with bank offers.

In a press note, the company says customers can enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards till October 28 and Axis Bank credit card till October 26. Customers can also avail 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 750 on credit cards on Smartphones for a minimum transaction of INR 5,000.

In that case, if you're planning to buy a new smartphone, here are some devices that you can consider. Readers must note that prices during an online sale event fluctuate, and some devices may go out of stock soon.

iQoo Z6 5G and iQoo Z6 Lite 5G: The two iQoo smartphones are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249, respectively. The current pricing includes bank offers worth 1,000 and Rs 750 on select bank credit and debit cards. Both phones are designed for budget-oriented customers, and they are aimed at amateur gamers.

If you want a more premium gaming-centric phone with a fairly big 6.62-inch and a capable Snapdragon 870 SoC, the iQoo Neo 6 5G is available for starting Rs 25,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R: If you have a budget of Rs 30,000, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and 10R are retailing for 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively, which includes bank offers. If your priority is fast charging and an OIS-enabled camera, the 10R is a better choice. The Nord CE 2 is a decent option if you prefer a clean Android OS experience.

Redmi phones: During Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, customers can also check out the Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 14,999, Redmi 10A for Rs 6,996, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for Rs 18,499.

If you want a premium Redmi phone for gaming and photography, the Redmi K50i is available for Rs 24,999 for the base variant. It also available with an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000.

Samsung M13 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is another budget option with 5G and a chunky 5000mAh battery. It is available for Rs 12,999 including cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone 13: Lastly, if you want a premium smartphone Apple phone, the iPhone 13 128GB is available for roughly Rs 67,000. It is a great option if you want an iPhone and not splurge on the more expensive iPhone 14. It comes with a 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras.