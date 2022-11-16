Amazon starts laying off employees, Linkedin posts reveal 

Amazon has reportedly started laying off people in various departments. The news comes a day after a report claimed that Amazon will lay off close to 10,000 employees. Although Amazon has been quite secretive about the layoffs, the LinkedIn posts of employees suggest that the layoffs have begun in full swing. As per reports, Amazon employees were called into meetings by their managers and informed that they have two months to look for new jobs.

As per a Wall Street Journal report, Amazon is reported to cut 10,000 jobs across departments. Several employees had taken to Linkedin to talk about their dismissal from the company. The employees who have posted about their layoffs mostly belong to Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant business, Luna cloud gaming platform division and Lab126, the division that operates Kindle e-reader.

"Of course I am saddened, yet optimistic about the future because I know this means good change for me and others on my team," an employee wrote. Another employee, who worked as Software Development Manager at Amazon revealed that his entire team has been wiped out. "My team has been impacted by Amazon layoffs!! Strong SDEs (Java/C#/GoLang) who are looking for open positions, please comment if you have any positions open. We shall reach out to you. Kindly like, comment or share for better reach. Thanks much!," Bhasker Reddy wrote on Linkedin.

A woman of Indian origin, who worked as a Software Development in the US, posted that was open to new job roles: "Due to the nature of my visa, I have a limited time to lookout for new work opportunities,"she said.



