Amazon to host Prime Day sale in July this year

Amazon has announced that it would host its annual shopping festival— the Prime Day sale— in July this year. Prime Day sale is hosted every year to attract new members. The sale provides exclusive access to deals on smartphones, laptops and other categories to Prime members only. It is hosted in different countries across the world. The Prime subscribers get unlimited free and scheduled delivery, early access to deals, instant access to movies.

Amazon today announced during its Q1 2022 earnings report that the Prime Day sale will take place in July 2022. The company has not shared any additional details about what to expect or even the exact dates. "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon's annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category," Amazon said. The Prime Day sale would kick off in the US and 20 other countries. Amazon is yet to announce when it plans to go live with the sale in India.

The Prime Day sale is hosted every year. Amazon looks upon it as an opportunity to gain more Prime subscribers. That is because the deal can only be accessed by the existing or new Prime members. Amazon offers crazy deals and discounts across categories during the Prime Day sale, which can lure buyers to take up the membership.

The Prime membership comes with a host of benefits such as free one-day delivery, no minimum order required for free standard delivery, early access to all of Amazon's shopping festivals, exclusive access to lightning deals and deals of the Day for Prime members on Amazon.in. Unlimited video streaming of the latest movies, award-winning Amazon originals, and TV shows from India and around the world. For more details, go to Prime Video.