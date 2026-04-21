Amazon to invest $25 billion more in Anthropic: here’s why it matters

Amazon announced plans to expand its collaboration with AI company Anthropic by investing over $25 billion to build AI infrastructure. The investment comes on top of the $8 billion that Amazon has already invested in Anthropic since 2023.

Anthropic, in a blog post, stated that it plans to spend over $100 billion in the next 10 years on Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies. In addition, the company also secured up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of computing power to train and run its Claude AI model.

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The collaboration will also empower the AI company with Amazon’s custom chips like Graviton and Trainium, including future versions like Trainium 4. It is also committed to purchasing future generations of Amazon’s custom silicon.

Also read: “Never put all your eggs in one basket,” fintech CTO warns after Anthropic suspends 60+ accounts

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, “Anthropic's commitment to run its large language models on AWS Trainium for the next decade reflects the progress we've made together on custom silicon, as we continue delivering the technology and infrastructure our customers need to build with generative AI.”

Anthropic revealed that Amazon will be investing $5 billion right now, and could invest an additional of up to $20 billion later, based on its commercial milestones. It also plans to bring nearly 1 gigawatt of computing capacity online by the end of the year, using Amazon’s AI chips like Trainium2 and Trainium3.

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Why does the collaboration matter?

Anthropic revealed that it has surpassed its run-rate revenue to $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, due to massive enterprise and developer demand. Now, as the demand grows, the company is facing immense pressure on its infrastructure, due to which its users across free, Pro, Max, and Team plans may notice slower performance or reliability issues.

Must read: Despite blacklist, NSA is reportedly using Anthropic’s Mythos: Report

Now, to scale its AI infrastructure, the company is partnering with companies like Amazon. The expanded collaboration will add more computing power for Anthropic, and it is projected to have around 1GW of total capacity by the end of the year. The company also revealed that it is using a mix of different chips and hardware, not relying on just one type.

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“We are building the infrastructure needed to keep Claude at the frontier and reliably serve our growing customer base,” the company stated.