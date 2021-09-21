Amazon to launch new Echo devices, new Alexa features and more on September 28

It is that of the time year again when you can expect Amazon to launch a new set of Echo devices, Alexa features and other services. The e-commerce platform has officially announced the date of its next hardware event. In an invite to the media, Amazon has revealed that the hardware event will be held on September 28 at 9:30 pm IST. Although Amazon has not revealed the details of the event, the invite sent to The Verge revealed that there will be "news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services."

Amazon had launched new Echo Speakers, Fire TV stick, new Ring cameras and Eero routers and more in previous years launch event. The e-commerce platform had also announced a few experimental products in its previously event which included a Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone, none of which were released in India and other markets. The Verge reports that the event will not be live-streamed and it is an invite-only event. Only specific media groups will get access to Amazon's hardware event.

Amazon had launched the new Echo Show 10, the Echo Show 8 2nd generation and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India this year.

The Echo Show 8 second generation and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max were the latest products to be launched in India. The Echo Show 8 comes with a microphone, camera controls and the ability to delete your voice recordings. Like all the other new devices with displays, the Echo Show also comes with built-in covers to close the camera if you feel Alexa is recording. Furthermore, the Echo Show 8 2nd generation is a cheaper alternative to the Echo Show 10, which was launched with a swivel display at a price of Rs 24,999. The Echo Show 8 is more compact and be placed anywhere you like. The device was launched in India at a price of Rs 11, 499.

Apart from this, Amazon had launched its most expensive Fire TV Stick ever in India. The Fire TV stick Max was launched at a price of Rs 6499. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like experience at home.