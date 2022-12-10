Amazon to offer huge discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo phones till December 14 

Amazon has announced its smartphone upgrade days sale. During the Upgrade Days sale, Amazon will offer a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Buyers can get discounts on smartphones from brands including Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo and Lava amongst others. The latest Redmi A1, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Tecno Spark 9, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 and realme Narzo 50i among others will be available with exciting bank and No cost EMI offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until December 14, 2022.

Buyers can get up to 10 per cent off upto Rs1000 on minimum purchase value of INR 5000 on HDFC Credit card & Credit card EMIs. Additionally, customers can also get 10% off upto INR 1250 on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000 on Federal Bank Credit card.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Redmi A1 for INR 5,579; Redmi 10A for INR 7,469, Redmi 11 Prime 5G for INR 11,999 and Redmi Note 11 for INR 10,999

iQOO

There will be some amazing deals on iQOO smartphones with great offers bank and EMI options. iQOO Neo 6 will be available starting INR 26,999 and also includes 3, 6 months of no cost EMI offer. iQOO Z6 Pro and iQOO Z6 Lite will be available for INR 19,999 and INR 12,499 respectively.

Tecno

Get amazing offers on Tecno smartphones during the Smartphone Upgrade Days. Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available for INR 5,579 and Tecno Spark 9 for INR 7,649. It comes with powerful, valuable, and stylish design. Tecno POVA 5G and Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian will also be available for INR 14299 and INR 16999 respectively.

realme

Customers can enjoy irresistible offers and discounts on realme smartphone models. realme Narzo 50i will be available for INR 5,499 and realme Narzo 50A Prime for INR 8,999 respectively. The smartphones come with features like 5000 mAh Mega Battery, powerful processor and so much more.

OPPO

The Upgrade days will see fantastic discounts and EMI options on OPPO's latest launched models. OPPO F21s Pro 5G will be available for INR 24,499 and includes 6 months of no cost EMI offer. Additionally, customers can get exchange offer of INR 3000. OPPO A76 and OPPO A77s will also be available for INR 15490 and INR 16999 respectively.

Lava

Color your world with unique colors available on Lava Blaze NXT and with an affordable price of INR 8,369. It comes with premium glass back design and 13 MP Triple AI Rear Camera with LED Flash and 8 MP Selfie Camera with screen Flash. Lava Z3 will also be available from INR 6299.

