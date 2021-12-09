Amazon to shut down global website ranking site alexa.com in May 2022

Amazon announced that it will be shutting down its global website ranking system and analysis tool alexa.com. Alexa Internet was founded twenty-five years ago. Amazon has put up a message on the alexa.com website saying that it would be retiring alexa.com on May 1, 2022.

"Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we've made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more. We have been proud to serve you as customers. Thank you," the note by the Alexa team reads. The development was first spotted by Bleeping computer.

Alexa.com had stopped offering new subscriptions since December 8, 2021. Customers with existing subscriptions will continue to have access to their subscriptions until May 1, 2022. The company says that the existing customers will remain active until May 1, 2022. Existing customers will still be charged for the subscription but the last subscription billing date will be prior to April 1, 2022. They will however have access to Alexa.com until May 1, 2022.

Amazon's subsidiary alexa.com had launched Alexa Internet in April 1996. The website had similar functions as the Google Analytics. The website was used to track the performance of the website. It can also be used to track the performance of the competitors as well. The website also provides web traffic data, global rankings, and other information on over 30 million websites.

While Amazon has not revealed the reason behind shutting down the website, traffic and marketing analytics firm Semrush had revealed that the website's own traffic witnessed a constant decline over the years.