Amazon unveils Prime Video app for Mac users

Amazon has finally unveiled a Prime Video app for Mac users. The app is available on Mac App Store for download. Prime Video users can download the app on MacBooks for free. All Amazon Prime content that is available on the iOS and Android app of the streaming app will be available on the macOS app as well. You may not require money to download app, but you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access the catalogue of shows, movies, documentaries etc.

The Amazon Prime Video app on Mac comes with support for offline downloads, customisable video quality, you can select the video quality for both streaming and offline downloading. Apart from this you also get the picture-in-picture mode, AirPlay, and in-app purchases on the Prime Video app on macOS. When you open the Amazon Prime Video page on Mac App Store, you are shown the data collected by the app in the App Privacy section.

Amazon Prime Video accesses data including your financial information, contact information, search history, usage data, user content, location and more. You can subscribe to Amazon Prime via iTunes as well. Payment will be charged from your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase and your subscription automatically renews monthly unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the then current plan period.

Amazon recently hiked the price of its subscription plans in India. The streaming app has hiked the price of its monthly, quarterly and yearly plans. The monthly Prime membership which now comes at Rs 129 will cost users Rs 179, the quarterly membership which is priced at Rs 329 costs Rs 459 and the annual membership which costs Rs 999 will be priced at Rs 1499. The new price plan has not gone into effect yet, Amazon is yet to reveal when the new price list will be made live.

The price hike would not affect the existing prime members. "Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price," Amazon Prime on its website notes.