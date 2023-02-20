Amazon user orders PS5 God Of War Ragnarok bundle, receives bluetooth speakers instead

Imagine finally getting your hands on the PlayStation 5 but the moment you open your precious parcel, you see two giant Bluetooth speakers instead. You would be quite upset, right? This is exactly what happened with an Amazon user who ordered the PS5 God Of War Ragnarok bundle but received a couple of Bluetooth speakers in the box.

Amazon user receives Bluetooth speakers instead of PS5

The user shared his side of the story on PlayStation India's Reddit subhead. He wrote that he had placed the order on February 7 from the seller Kay Kay Overseas Corporation. However, the product that was shipped by Amazon was listed under Electronics Bazar Store. The user then shared the unboxing video in which two large Bluetooth speakers are visible instead of the PS5.

The user then revealed that Amazon support will take three days to investigate the matter. He wrote, "Amazon support has said they will investigate and this will take 3 days. The timestamps are recorded with the video which matches the delivery time."

Urging people to avoid buying the PS5 online and revealing another such instance, the user wrote, "Please don't purchase the PS5 from at least these sellers. Go to the offline store and get it. I learned it the hard way. Was so excited and all ruined. Instead, I suffered mental trauma and literally cried. I really hope Amazon refunds me or sends me the PS5. #PS5Scam #AmazonScam Update: One more buyer got a used PS4 Pro 1 TB from KAY KAY Overseas yesterday! Big scam it seems! He is also asked to wait till 23 Feb"

When a Reddit user made a joke about a 'random guy wondering why he got a PS5 instead of Bluetooth speakers', the user replied to the comment and said that the action seems to be 'deliberate from the seller'.

"Either they didn't have a PS5 in stock and so fulfilled the order to prevent any strike or whatever Amazon puts. Coz they have taped two bluetooth speakers together to match size of PS5 box. It's not 1 but 2 long rectangular boxes taped together," he added.

PlayStation 5's availability

Sony recently announced that the shortage of PS5 will be over soon and everyone who wants one will be able to find the console easily. The PS5 units were available for sale at PlayStation's kiosk during the recently-held India Gaming Show 2023. The event was held physically after a long gap and saw gamers and gaming enthusiasts gather at one place.