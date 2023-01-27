Amazon warns employees about ChatGPT, says do not share sensitive info with chatbot

Amazon has reportedly warned employees to not put confidential data on ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that is capable of solving complex queries in seconds. According to messages shared on an internal slack group and assessed by Business Insider, Amazon employees are using ChatGPT for research purposes and to solve daily problems. The report points out that some Amazon employees are using the chatbot to answer job interview questions, write software code, and create training documents. However, a corporate attorney associated with Amazon warned employees about its usage after the company reportedly witnessed ChatGPT mimic internal Amazon data.

The lawyer reportedly said, "This is important because your inputs may be used as training data for a further iteration of ChatGPT, and we wouldn't want its output to include or resemble our confidential information (and I've already seen instances where its output closely matches existing material)."

The report states that Amazon employees were impressed with the chatbot's capabilities. After testing, team members of the Amazon Web Services cloud unit said ChatGPT was doing a "very good job" answering customer support questions and creating "very strong" training documents. Engineers also reportedly used the chatbot to review code, with favourable results. However, ChatGPT reportedly struggled with creating an "epic rap battle."

This does not mean that ChatGPT cannot improve and its developer, OpenAI, may add more capabilities in the coming months. Google is also reportedly working on a ChatGPT rival as many believe that the AI-powered chatbot poses a big threat to its search engine.

The key difference between the two platforms is that ChatGPT offers a single answer on the basis of sources available online. Google Search, on the other hand, offers a short answer based on news reports and journals. It also fetches several results so that users can do their own research. However, the results are ranked based on SEO optimisation and as a result, users may struggle to find the right answer or source.

Interestingly, a report last year claimed that Google's management had deemed ChatGPT "code red". CEO Sundar Pichai has even asked several groups inside the company to build another platform capable of creating art and images, similar to Open AI and ChatGPT's sister platform Dalle-E. Google may consider improving its existing chatbot Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA.

On the other hand, Microsoft is investing heavily in OpenAI. The software giant recently announced that ChatGPT will integrate into its in-house platforms to improve the user experience.