Amazon Web Services, Delhi University working to fully digitise admission, exam processes

Amazon says the Samarth eGov portal helps education institutions enhance the "speed and quality of education services to offer a more reliable experience to students".

Amazon's cloud service division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that the University of Delhi (DU) is using its services for the wider adoption of Samarth eGov - an open source programme to digitise higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country. The Samarth eGov suite provides more than 40 software modules covering academics, administration, student services, human resources, governance, accounting, and finance.

The company explains that the Samarth eGov portal helps education institutions enhance the "speed and quality of education services to offer a more reliable experience to students". The portal also aims to move away from paper-based and traditional third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Amazon says that the Samarth eGov has already been adopted by more than 200 universities and HEIs in India, including more than 40 central and state universities, and more than 100 colleges. In the next phase, the company hopes to cover more than 500 HEIs by 2023.

The cloud service by Amazon is also aimed to boost admission processes and manage examinations. For instance, the Samarth eGov handled more than 663,000 student applications from January through July 2022. However, the DU has not offered details about the future of existing platforms that handle these processes.

Speaking more about the development, Rahul Sharma, Regional Head, Public Sector, said in a release, "We congratulate the University of Delhi for embarking on and implementing Samarth eGov, a pioneering initiative in India's higher education sector, and addressing common challenges faced by education institutions".

Amazon explains that the Samarth eGov is built using multiple services from AWS, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, designed to provide scalable compute capacity and enable the platform to meet peak workloads such as concurrent online examinations.

It also uses 'Elastic Load Balancing', which is designed to distribute network traffic to improve application scalability, and is critical for managing high workloads during events such as admissions and examinations.

For communication, the Samarth eGov uses Amazon Simple Email Service "to generate hundreds of thousands of SMS, email, and mobile push notifications". Amazon says it is also working with the government of Telangana to improve the latter digital public services.