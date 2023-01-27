Amazon workers are questioned for taking toilet breaks, employee alleges

Amazon workers at a London warehouse have been on a strike for days now. The workers are protesting against the 5 percent increase in price, which is reportedly below the rise in cost of living in London. Amid the ongoing strike, some Amazon workers have also opened up about harsh working conditions at the warehouses. The workers have alleged that not only are they getting paid lower than their US counterparts, they are also forced to work in very difficult conditions.

Some workers have shared their ordeal of working at the Amazon warehouses. The workers have told the BBC that the robots are treated better at the warehouse. They almost have technicians to turn to when things go wrong, but the human workers have nothing. One of the employees has even claimed that their toilet breaks are also numbered. The employees have said that if they stop working for some time, they want to know why."The thing with stopping work is that they want to know why. So if the time is beyond a couple of minutes, they can see it on the system," the employees said.

An employee who is a diabetes patient said his managers get irked when he takes toilet breaks. He says finding a toilet in the warehouse takes about fifteen minutes but that irks the managers. As soon as he returns to his seat, he is asked about his whereabouts. They further revealed that the workers are questioned if their idle time is more than 30 minutes, they are questioned by their managers.

Reacting to the reports, an Amazon spokesperson told the BBC, "Performance is only measured when an employee is at their station and logged in to do their job.If an employee logs out, which they can do at any time, the performance management tool is paused."

The Amazon workers are not happy with an increase of only 5 per cent. The company has increased the pay for some of its workers to £10.50 per hour. However, the workers are asking for £15 per hour because that is what Amazon pays its workers in the United States. The workers also want more money because they think they deserve it because they are working hard and they are not able to afford the things they need because of high prices.