Amazon working on non-wearable device to track users in their sleep

Amazon is working on a device that could use radar sensors to track users in their sleep. Amazon has received permission from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to market a device that uses a radar sensor that will sense motion and enable contact less sleep tracking functionalities. The sensors are said to detect and identify movement in three dimensions, which means that they should be able to register user movements, according to an online report. The technology will capture movement in three dimensions that will enable a user to control its features through gestures and movements, Bloomberg quoted the company.

The device is aimed to help its users with mobility, speech and tactile impairments. The sensors in the device are reportedly able to detect and identify movement in three dimensions, which means that they should be able to register user movements. The device will also help users improve awareness and manage sleep hygiene and will help users with potential sleep issues. It is currently approved for the United States of America. The FCC has granted the company a waiver to use the 60GHz band for sleep tracking, the report noted.

Amazon has not described what the product will be but has noted that it will not be a mobile device. Reports speculate that instead of a wearable device, Amazon could integrate the technology into its next Echo device that could monitor users from their nightstands. The report further quoted the FCC which has given similar permission to Google for radar to enable touchless control of Pixel smartphones.



Earlier this year, Google announced the launch of the second generation of the Google Nest Hub with new features including a smart display that can track the sleep pattern of a person. The tech giant had noted that Nest hub users were comfortable keeping the device on their bedsides because of the absence of the camera in it. Google also introduced an opt-in feature called Sleep Sensing, which can help users understand and improve their sleep patterns. Wearing a bulky smartwatch to sleep is not always very comfortable. So Google now wants to make it easier for users to track their sleep patterns.



