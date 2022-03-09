Amazon's Clubhouse competitor Amp will let users host live radio shows

Amazon has launched a new app called Amp, which comes with Clubhouse-like features. The app takes on the audio app but will come with additional features such as the ability to host live radio shows. Show hosts can choose from a vast catalog of songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and a long list of independent music companies, such as Beggars Group, Believe, CD Baby, and more.

Talking about the new app, John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp, said, "Radio has always been about music and culture. But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You'd combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that's made possible by today's technology. You'd make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that's exactly what we're doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows."

Amp lets users turn into a radio DJ, curate a playlist, interact with the listeners and also host talk shows with guests. Interestingly, the Amp will offer services for free. Users will not have to subscribe to any service to tune in. The signing-up process is completely free for now.

Amazon has partnered with pop star Nicki Minaj to bring her radio show titled Queen Radio to Amp. Apart from Minaj, Amazon has also onboarded singer-songwriter Tinashe, electronic artist and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, and Big Boi; well-known personalities Tefi Pessoa and Nikita Dragun; popular radio hosts Zach Sang, Kat Corbett, Christian James Hand to host shows on the platform.

Amp has currently been launched in beta because the team is currently working on the app. "Amp is still in the works. We decided to launch in beta because we believe that in order to serve communities of creators at all levels, we need to be in dialogue with them. We need them to use the app and telling us what features they want. This limited-access beta will allow us to partner with passionate early adopters in a diverse community of creators, so we can improve the experience and better serve everyone when the app officially launches," John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp said.