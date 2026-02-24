AMD, Meta sign multi-year deal to deploy up to 6 GW of AI chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Meta Platforms have agreed to a multi-year partnership to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD’s artificial intelligence chips to power the social media company’s next generation of data centres, the companies said on 24 February.

The deal marks one of the largest AI infrastructure commitments disclosed to date and deepens Meta’s push to diversify away from reliance on a single chip supplier as competition to build AI capacity intensifies.

Under the agreement, Meta will deploy multiple generations of AMD Instinct graphics processors along with EPYC central processors, with shipments supporting the first gigawatt of capacity expected to begin in the second half of 2026. The systems will be built on AMD’s Helios rack-scale architecture and will use a custom GPU based on the MI450 design tailored for Meta’s workloads.

“We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale,” AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said in a statement. “This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta’s workloads.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the partnership would support the company’s long-term AI ambitions, including the development of increasingly powerful models.

“We’re excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence,” Zuckerberg said. “This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute.”

The agreement also expands Meta’s use of AMD’s EPYC server processors. Meta will be a lead customer for the sixth generation of EPYC chips, code-named “Venice,” as well as a future processor called “Verano,” designed with workload-specific optimisations.

Meta has already deployed millions of EPYC processors and significant numbers of AMD’s MI300-series accelerators across its global infrastructure.

AMD Chief Financial Officer Jean Hu said the partnership is expected to boost the chipmaker’s financial performance over several years.

“We expect this partnership to drive substantial multi-year revenue growth and be accretive to our non-GAAP earnings per share,” Hu said, adding that the deal represents “another significant step forward in delivering on our ambitious long-term financial model.”

As part of the agreement, AMD issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of its common stock. The shares will vest in stages as Meta purchases reach specified deployment milestones, beginning with the first gigawatt of shipments and scaling to the full 6-gigawatt target.

