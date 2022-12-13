Amid chaos at Delhi airport, Jet Airways CEO shares travel experience using Digi Yatra at Delhi T3

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MIA) launched a new digital service for passengers travelling via flight. The government launched Digi Yatra starting December 1 across select airports including Delhi T3, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. The paperless boarding service will be available in more airports including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada in the months to come, March 2023 to be specific.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor used Digi Yatra for the first time and shared his experience amid all the chaos at the Delhi Terminal 3 (T3) airport. Kapoor seems to be really impressed with the service and rates it "9/10". He pens down his experience in a series of tweets.

Kapoor believes Digi Yatra will be a "huge boon for travelers" if "a few UI issues and kinks are worked out". He suggests that the "instructions on how to set up the Digi Yatra app could be a little more clear." "Importantly, Digilocker needs to be set up first to make the Digi Yatra process more seamless. ID is stored in Digilocker, and accessed by Digi Yatra from there," he suggested.

The Jet Airways CEO said that the boarding pass upload process was "not stable". "PDF BPs were not working, though there is an option for that. It accepted my JPEG BP (QR code must be clear) in my app, but not my wife's on hers. She had to use the "scan BP" option and scan from an image of her BP on my phone," Kapoor shared.

He further explained that there is a dedicated Digi Yatra lane setup at Delhi T3 airport and it is "operational and staffed". Kapoor said that initially, the BP QR codes showed an error, but the "staff pointed out we had to hit the "share" option on the Digi Yatra app for BP to be uploaded. This was not clear in the instructions. Once we did that, it scanned and the face ID worked perfectly."

"Dedicated Digi Yatra lane at @DelhiAirport was open and working. The face ID worked instantly and perfectly, no need to scan BP again," he further explained. The idea behind launching Digi Yatra is to let passengers board flights using their face ID. The service eliminates the usage of the paper boarding pass.

The ministry explained that Digi Yatra's service uses facial recognition technology to save data and automatically process passengers' information at checkpoints including - entry point check, security check and aircraft boarding.