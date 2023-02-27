Amid global tech layoffs, LinkedIn says job scams on the platform becoming more sophisticated

Amid global tech layoffs, LinkedIn, a job-seeking platform, is hit by sophisticated recruitment scams. In an interview with the Financial Times, Oscar Rodriguez, vice president of product management at LinkedIn, said that scammers are posing as potential employers and stealing users' crucial data. Notably, Rodriguez had warned against the same in June 2022 when many companies worldwide were still operating remotely, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the latest recruitment scams appear more authentic as scammers are using Deepfake tech to create fake profile images and ChatGPT to write authentic-looking job applications, as suggested by the FTC.

The report, which cites Rodriguez, notes that there has been an increase in the sophistication of job scams. It also includes a graph based on data from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), showing that over $300 million was lost to job scams in 2022, which is more than the $200 million lost in 2021.

Speaking more on the attacks on job-seekers on LinkedIn, Rodriguez says, "We see websites being set up, we see phone numbers with a seemingly professional operator picking up the phone and answering on the company's behalf. We see a move to more sophisticated deception."

Kati Daffan, an assistant director of marketing practices at the FTC adds, "Recent layoffs in the tech sector provide another 'headline' for fraudsters to follow."

Etay Maor, a professor of cyber security at Boston College, told the publication that scammers are using ChatGPT to appear more authentic. The challenges will get tougher in the future as bad grammar and fishy images were a common way to spot dubious online profiles. However, with generative AI tools getting more popular (and available for free), it is becoming easier for bad actors to dodge security measures. A separate report also pointed out that scammers are using ChatGPT to create malware and the AI-powered can review and write codes with simple English inputs.

LinkedIn says that of the almost 22 million fake accounts LinkedIn blocked from January to June 2022, 75 per cent were stopped at the account registration stage. Last year, Rodriguez said in a blog post that the company is using artificial intelligence to detect fake profiles. The post says, "Stop and remove the vast majority of policy-violating content that we detect before it ever goes live - 96 per cent of detected fake accounts and 99.1 per cent of detected spam and scams are caught by our automated defences."