An old WhatsApp scam is re-emerging, here's how to identify and stay safe

Another day, another WhatsApp scam is making rounds on the instant messaging platform. This time an old WhatsApp scam is recirculating again. Scammers are sending messages to users stating that they have won Rs 25 lakh worth lottery, which ofcourse is just a trick to dupe users and steal their hard-earned money.

For the scam to look authentic, scammers are using photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati's (KBC) name. A message is being sent from a non-Indian number +92 306 0373744 that includes a poster image stating that the user has won Rs 25 lakh prize money in a lottery. The message then asks the user to call 07666533352 and informing about winning the lottery. Along with the poster comes an audio message that also explains the process of getting the money transferred to the bank account. This is ofcourse a scam and should not be entertained.

Scammers have used similar tricks in the past as well to dupe users into stealing their financial details like bank account numbers and more. This is one of many ways that hackers use to fool users on WhatsApp.

Here are a few ways to identify such scams:

-Any message that talks about financial gains should be taken with a pinch of salt.

-Messages from an unknown number should be taken as a warning sign.

-Most of these messages come with grammatical issues and wrong English and should be avoided.

And a few ways to stay safe:

-As soon as you suspect a message to be a scam, block the number.

-Never open messages from a suspicious phone number. In this case, a non-Indian number.

-Never click on suspicious links or share OTP with anyone.

-Never forward such messages to anyone.

