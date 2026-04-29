Anant Raj sets up Singapore cloud unit, eyes global data centre expansion

Real estate developer Anant Raj Ltd is setting up its first overseas subsidiary in Singapore as it looks to scale its data centre and cloud services business globally.

The company said its Finance and Investment Committee has approved the proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary under Singapore laws.

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“The Finance and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors… has approved the proposal for incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company under the laws of Singapore,” the company said in its filing.

The proposed entity will be named Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte. Ltd. and will operate in data centre, co-location and cloud services, including artificial intelligence (AI)-linked offerings.

“The proposed entity will be engaged in providing Co-location and Cloud services [including artificial intelligence (AI) services] from Data Center and Cloud being developed by Anant Raj,” the company said.

The Singapore arm will be fully owned by Anant Raj and will be funded through cash subscription. The initial capital will be “1,000 shares of SGD 1 each, amounting to a total share capital of SGD 1,000,” the filing noted, adding that the capital will be increased after incorporation.

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Singapore is expected to act as a strategic base for the company’s global ambitions, given its position as a financial hub and a gateway connecting Asia with Europe and other markets, people aware of the development told Business Today.

Anant Raj is stepping up its data centre plans. It runs 28 MW of capacity across Manesar and Panchkula, with a target to scale up to 307 MW by FY32.

It has also committed Rs 4,500 crore in a new MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to grow its data centre footprint.

The overseas subsidiary is expected to complement these domestic investments, helping the company tap international demand for cloud and AI infrastructure while positioning itself as a global data centre player.

