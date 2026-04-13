Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch India’s first quantum test and certification ecosystem on April 14

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will on April 14 inaugurate two quantum computer test beds, positioning the state as India’s first to host a dedicated quantum testing and certification ecosystem.

The launch, timed with World Quantum Day, is part of the state’s broader Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative and will see facilities go live at SRM University and Medha Towers in Gannavaram. Officials said the move is aimed at building foundational infrastructure for quantum research, hardware validation and industry collaboration.

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The two facilities include a 1Q test bed developed by Qubitech at Medha Towers and a 1S superconducting test bed at SRM University. Both systems operate at temperatures nearing -273 degree Celsius, allowing testing of quantum components and devices under near-absolute zero conditions.

State officials described the facilities as “Quantum Reference Facilities” designed to provide testing and certification capabilities for quantum computing hardware, an area where India currently has limited infrastructure.

“The initiative will enable testing and certification of quantum computing hardware, ushering in a new era of advanced technological capabilities in Amaravati,” the state government said.

The SRM University facility will function as an open-access platform, allowing researchers, students, startups and enterprises to experiment with and validate quantum technologies. The government expects this to accelerate innovation and help build a domestic ecosystem around quantum hardware and applications.

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Both test beds have been developed using indigenous components, aligning with India’s broader push for self-reliance in deep technology. Institutions including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science and Defence Research and Development Organisation have provided technical support.

The government said the initiative is aimed at placing Amaravati on the global map as a hub for quantum innovation, even as countries race to build capabilities in quantum computing, communications and cryptography.