Android 11 is the most popular version of Google's mobile OS

Android 11 is now the most popular version of Google's mobile operating system. The Pixel 6 maker has updated its chart showing the percentage of Android smartphones running various versions of the operating system. However, the list does not include any details about Android 12 devices.

According to the latest figures, Android 11 has been installed on 28.3 per cent of all Android devices. It is an increase over the previous data, which showed an install base of 24.2 per cent overall. Android 10 sits second on the list with a 23.9 per cent share. While the Android version is second on the list, it has seen a dip in the total market share. Previously, Android 10 was the most popular version with a total market share of 26.5 per cent.

The dip in Android 10's user base is obviously due to the number of phones launching with Android 11 out of the box. Android 9 has a 16.9 per cent share, whereas Jelly Bean is the lowest at 0.4 per cent.

Google did not reveal any details about the Android 12 user base. According to 9to5Google, this could be related to helping developers decide which versions of Android should be supported at all. Using the chart, developers can know what percentage of potential customers they may lose by not supporting an older Android version. Therefore, knowing the number of users on Android 12 or Android 12L, which are the latest versions available publicly, might not be as relevant. Although, it would have been interesting to see the data available around Android 12.

Google's arch-rival, Apple, often releases the active user base details of its iOS. In January, the company announced that iOS 15 is installed on 72 per cent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years. About 26 per cent of the active user base uses iOS 14, and two per cent run an earlier version of iOS.