Android 12 coming to Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, iQOO phones this year, check list of eligible phones

Android 12, the brand-new version of the Android operating system, is now available on Google Pixel phones following an announcement back in May. A few other smartphones from major smartphone brands, such as Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO, are also able to run Android 12, albeit in beta. The reason behind the delay is the customisation that you get on all these forked-up versions of Android, but it is worth the wait mostly.

Each smartphone brand has its own roadmap for the Android 12 rollout, which is why it is possible an Oppo phone may get it much before a Xiaomi phone. At the end of this year, at least a few high- and mid-end phones from most brands will get the custom software based on Android 12, even if it is in beta. Here is a list of eligible phones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO that will get Android 12 software this year. This list does not include the phones that are slated to receive an update next year.

Oppo

Oppo is among the first brands to have rolled out Android 12 for its flagship phones. Available in beta, the ColorOS 12 brings the full gamut of features that Google rolled out with Android 12. Only a few smartphones will be receiving the ColorOS 12 beta by the end of this year, and there is no information when their stable counterparts will begin rolling out.

November - Find X3 Pro (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia), Find X2 Pro (India, Indonesia), Find X2 (India, Indonesia), Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition (India), Reno 6 Pro 5G (India), Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India), Reno 6 5G (India)

December - F19 Pro+ (India), A74 5G (India), and A73 5G (India)

OnePlus

OnePlus used to be one of the first brands to roll out beta software updates for the new Android version. However, it has faltered a bit on that part in a few recent times. Nevertheless, OnePlus phones are still going to get the latest Android 12 update. Ever since Oppo merged the software R&D of OnePlus into its own, things have been taking some time during the transition. The company has opened the beta programme of Android 12 for the latest OnePlus 9 series only, but a specific date for public rollout of those versions is not available yet. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9RT are eligible only.

Realme

Realme is also one of the first brands to have rolled out Android 12 beta to its flagship phone. Its GT flagship can already run the Realme UI 3.0 beta software, while more phones are on the roadmap for this year. Realme UI 3.0 is very similar to ColorOS 12, except for a few frills here and there.

November - Realme X7 Max 5G

December - Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Vivo

Vivo announced that Android 12 will come to its flagship and mid-range phones from November, while the full list will include as many as 31 phones from across price ranges. Vivo has not started rolling out the beta software of its Funtouch OS 12 yet, but it will likely start very soon.

November - Vivo X70 Pro+

December - Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60, Vivo V21, and Vivo Y72 5G

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is another major smartphone brand that will start rolling out Android 12 before the end of 2021. However, it has not shared the list of phones that will be eligible for the update in the first leg of rollout. Right now, Xiaomi is taking applications only for Mi 11's Android 12 version.

iQOO

iQOO, which was spun off from Vivo, recently announced its Android 12 rollout roadmap, as well. It is slowly creeping into the popular smartphone list in India's premium market. The brand does not have a wide portfolio of phones in India yet, so whatever phones it currently sells are all eligible for the Android 12-based iQOO UI software upgrade. The beta updates are likely to reach all phones gradually before the end of 2021, but there is no individual timeline available. The eligible phones are iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, iQOO Z5, and iQOO Z3.