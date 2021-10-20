Android 12 is here, is it available for your phone? Check this list

Google has officially unveiled the Android 12 alone with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Previously, the Android 12 was available to the developers and selected users for weeks on AOSP. However, now the Android 12 has been officially rolled out for non-testers. Even though Google has rolled out the Android 12, it is not available for all Android users yet because only the Pixel phones will get the Android 12 update.

Here is the list of phones that will get the Android 12 update

—The Android 12 can be installed right now on Pixel 3 and up, including the Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5A.

—The Android 12 will be launched on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well. Google said in a statement that the new update will be launched on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.

"Today we're pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year," the Android Developers blog read.

Android 12 comes with an all-new design which is called the Material You. The new design will help users in building more personalized, beautiful apps. The company said that Google has refreshed the app widgets which now makes them more useful, beautiful, and discoverable. Users will also see an all-new Notification UI. Google says that the notifications design has been refreshed to make them more modern and useful. "Android 12 also decorates custom notifications with standard accordance to make them consistent with all other notifications," Google says.

About the performance of the new Android update, Google has said that it has reduced the CPU time used by core system services by 22% and the use of big cores by 15 percent. The company has also improved app startup times and optimized I/O for faster app loading, and for database queries.

Google also said that users will now have even more control over their location data, and they can grant app access to approximate location even if it requests a precise location.