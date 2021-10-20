Android 12 now available for Google Pixel phones, here is how to download, install it

Google at its Pixel 6 event finally announced the Android 12 rollout for the existing Pixel phones. Android 12 was introduced earlier this month, but only in its AOSP version. Pixel phones, which are famous because they get a new Android version before any other device, did not get Android 12 back then, while OEMs such as Oppo and Realme introduced their Android 12-based custom skins for their flagship phones. Anyway, Android 12 for your Pixel is here and it brings a horde of improvements, as well as the new Material You design.

The all-new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will begin shipping with Android 12 preloaded, while the update will be available to old Pixel phones through a free over-the-air update. Here are the Pixel phones for which Android 12 is now available for download:

Pixel 5a

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3

If you have a first- or second-generation Pixel phone, your phone is not supported.

To get Android 12 on your phone, here is a simple process to follow:

- If you have Automatic Updates turned on your Pixel phone, you will see a notification that Android 12 is available and that you can download and install it. Just tap the notification and you will reach the software update settings on your Pixel phone.

- Alternatively, you can go to System, followed by a tap on Advanced and then on System Update to manually check for an update. It is very likely the Android 12 update will be available for your phone. It is around 1.70GB on the Pixel 4a, so make sure you have connected your phone to Wi-Fi. Hit the Download and install button at the bottom to begin the process. After your phone has downloaded the update, it will restart multiple times to install it. You may also be required to enter your phone's password during the process.

Android 12 brings a new collection of widgets for nearly every app, letting you customise the home screen like never before. The biggest attraction is the colour scheming on the phone that extends to app icons, so when you change wallpaper, the colours of nearly every element on your phone change accordingly, giving the interface a sense of harmony. Material You is a Pixel-exclusive feature right now, but Google plans to make it available on other phones in the future.

Select phones from Samsung, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Tecno will get Android 12 later this year.