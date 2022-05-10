Android 13 launching this week: What to expect

Google I/O will be hosted later this week. The annual Android developer event will be hosted on May 11 where Google will announce the latest Android 13 features along with a bunch of other things. The new Android 13 beta update is already out, giving us an idea of what to expect once the stable update rolls out later this year.

Google I/O 2022 will be hosted virtually. The company will dive deep into the new Android 13 features at I/O 2022. Soon after the event, the beta release is expected to be available for Pixel smartphones. Other OEMs might also make Android 13 beta available for select smartphones in the coming months. More details about the update rollout will be announced at the event on May 11. Meanwhile, here is everything we know about the new Android 13 features.

Android 13 features

Android 13 will not come with a major design overhaul. Google might make some minor improvements in its Material You design introduced in Android 12. The developer previews did reveal that the upcoming Android update will let users select a theme for icons like the rest of the user interface. However, this feature is likely to be exclusive to Pixel smartphones. Google will also require developers to add a monochrome icon for the app to change the icon theme.

The new Android 13 update will also let users pick between clock styles on the lock screen. The Now Playing widget will also get an overhaul where the controls have been moved up a bit. While we are at media controls, an Android Police report revealed that the Android 13 update might introduce a new tap-to-transfer (TTT) system that will allow users to pass on media controls to other devices. It is currently unknown how the feature will work but we can expect Android 13 to rely on NFC or ultra-wideband (UWB) tech.

Google is also said to include Fast Pair natively in Android 13. Therefore, it will be easier and faster to connect your compatible Bluetooth accessories.

Android 13 will also bring a new Photo Picker feature which will allow users to share photos and videos securely with other apps. The upcoming update will also allow users to set specific languages for various apps that they use. This can be different from the language used across the system. In addition to this, Google will also introduce a new feature in Android 13 that requires users to give permission for notifications. This is much like Android 12, where users were required to give certain types of permissions for various apps to access the location, camera or microphone.

When will Android 13 rollout?

The company is expected to announce the Android 13 rollout timeline at the Google I/O event. We can expect the stable public release to be available for download between August and October 2022.