Android 13's final beta now live, stable release to begin soon

Google has started rolling out the final public beta of Android 13. It means that the stable rollout, at least on Pixel phones, could begin in the next few months, as promised by the company earlier. In a blog post, Google says that app developers can now complete the final compatibility testing and publish compatibility updates ahead of the final release. For reference, Google released Android 12 in October 2021, while Android 11 was released in September 2020.

Users with compatible Pixel devices can head over to Google's developer site for instructions on how to install the final Android 13 beta (Beta 4).

In terms of features, there's nothing substantial in the current build, but some fine-tuning of previously discovered glitches. Google says there's a lot to explore in Android 13, such as privacy features like the new notification permission and photo picker. In terms of productivity-focused features, there are themed app icons and per-app language support, as well as modern standards like HDR video, Bluetooth LE Audio, and MIDI 2.0 over USB.

Moreover, Android tablet users will receive benefits from this next full release. The company says it extended the updates made in Android 12L, giving users "better tools to take advantage of tablet and large screen devices".

Google's latest development comes just days after Apple opened iOS 16 to public beta testers. It means that regular users who have signed up for Apple's Apple's beta testing programme can check new iOS 16 features before it rolls out in September or October, following the formal launch of the next iPhones.

In terms of features, users can check out the new lock screen, message features, and privacy tools. The company has also started rolling out iPadOS 16 beta to public testers.

However, both Android and iOS beta testers must note that the initial stage of mobile or PC software is buggy and you may experience random crashes.