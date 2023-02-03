Android 14 to let you use your smartphone as webcam, here is everything we know

Android 13 was not a major upgrade over its predecessor, but the next version of Android is expected to bring better features. Android 14 will offer a nifty feature that will allow users to use their smartphone as a webcam. There are still a lot of people who are working from home and the need to have a good webcam is still a requirement for many. Here is everything we know about the upcoming feature.

A project called DeviceAsWebcam has been spotted by Mishaal Rahman in Android 14, which suggests that Google will let you use your phone as a webcam for a computer. It is being said that there won't be any restrictions on how one can use their Android phone as a webcam as one will be getting options such as "US Video Class" or "UVC" as standard. This means that users will be able to use the feature on various devices, unlike Apple's Continuity Camera works between iOS and macOS devices.

While there is still a lot of time for this feature to become a reality, people can already use their phones as a webcam in different ways. Apple's Continuity Camera feature lets you use your iPhone with any Mac computer that is running iOS Ventura. Do keep in mind that this feature supports only iPhone XR and later versions. There are other use cases of Continuity Camera feature as well, including Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and more. However, do keep in mind that not every iPhone comes with such fancy features and Continuity Camera feature only supports iOS 16.

Of course, one will also be required to buy a stand to mount your iPhone on the computer. But, this will likely cost you less than a good webcam and will be useful in the long run if you want to use your smartphone. People can also use the Camo app to use their Android or iOS smartphone as a webcam on a Windows or Mac computer.

Besides, Android 14 is also said to bring the ability to connect phones with satellites. We might also see predictive back gestures. More features that will be coming to the next version of Android are expected to be revealed soon. Android 14 OS will be announced later this year. The stable release is expected to take place in August or September this year, similar to previous Android versions.