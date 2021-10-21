Android apps finally arrive on Windows 11 but only for testers

Windows 11 is finally able to run Android apps after Microsoft rolled out the latest beta update of its new operating system for PCs. This means that testers - people who are Windows Insiders - can now try out the preview version of Amazon Appstore on Microsoft Store. But these testers need to have Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors on their machines and be in the US to be able to access the apps.

Microsoft is able to deliver Android apps on Windows 11 through the Windows Subsystem for Android in the Microsoft Store, which will list a long list of Android apps. When you click on an app, the app will take you to the Amazon Appstore to download and install it. These apps can run side by side with other Windows apps and can be used with Alt+Tab. You can even pin an Android app to the Start menu or the taskbar.

In the beginning, Microsoft and Amazon have worked together to bring as many as 50 apps to the Microsoft Store for testing. Apps such as Kindle, Khan Academy Kids, Lord Mobile, June's Journey, and Coin Master are now available to use on Windows 11. These apps are curated for use on a PC, which means they support elements of Windows seamlessly. You can check notifications from Android apps in the Action Center while your clipboard will be available to access inside the Android apps.

The volume of 50 apps seems like a drop in the ocean at this point. Google Play Store has over 3 million apps while Amazon's own Appstore has about 600,000 apps. However, Microsoft is promising Windows 11 will support a wide range of Android apps, although a specific number is not available.

In its blog post, Microsoft has explained its Windows Subsystem for Android, which powers the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. The Subsystem includes the Linux kernel and Android operating system based on Google's AOSP (Android Open Source Project) version 11, which is sort of Android 11. You will have to install the Amazon Appstore to be able to download an Android app and this is also how the app will "stay updated over time." Microsoft said it will continue to add more APIs, capabilities, and scenarios. This means a possibility for third-party app stores like the Epic Store.

Microsoft is using various technologies from chip companies to ensure Windows Subsystem for Android is available on all Windows processor types. Processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm are currently supported, and for ARM-only apps, Microsoft is using Intel Bridge Technology for compatibility. But everything depends on whether your PC is eligible for Windows 11, meaning that it meets the minimum system requirements for the operating system.

Android apps will be available for the beta channel of Windows Insider, while Microsoft said it is planning to bring the preview Amazon Appstore to the developer channel. You will need an Amazon account for accessing the Amazon Appstore.