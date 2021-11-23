Android Messages can now translate your iMessage reactions into emojis

Google Messages now interacts better with iMessage: if an iPhone user puts a reaction to a message, those who own an Android device no longer receive a descriptive message, but it is applied the correct icon just like on the official Apple client.

With different Android and iOS messaging platforms, it has never been easier for iOS and Android users to communicate transparently. The biggest problem has always been the reactions to messages, which are seen differently in each operating system.

It is still unclear what Google Messages will do with all of the different reactions available from iMessage. Not all of the reactions are consistent across the two messaging services so it's unclear how Google will handle reactions it does not offer.

Credit: 9to5Google

As you can see from the screenshots courtesy of 9to5Google, the iMessage reactions have been mapped to Google's own emoji. So users will see a somewhat consistent message stream regardless of their chosen mobile platform.

Prior to the change, Google Messages users receiving reactions from iOS devices would see a text description of the accompanying emoji instead of the character itself. For example, a response from an iMessage user who reacted to a particular text with a heart emoji would yield the text "[User] loved [entire text message]" on Google Messages.

The text-based system could lead to awkwardness, especially with Android users unaware of iMessage reactions. It also cluttered up the chat thread by unnecessarily repeating texts.

Android devices will also display a "translated from iPhone" icon so that Google Messages users understand where the reaction is coming from. Google had previously updated Messages to include reactions, but only if everyone involved had Chat features enabled.

It is important for Android users to know that the messaging and texting apps offered by carriers do not have RCS (Rich Communication Service) features. To have RCS on your Android phone, you must go to the Google Play Store and install the beta version of the Messages app from there.

Android devices using the Messages app have been able to send each other emoji responses for over a year now, but this is Google's first attempt to map Apple's response mechanism to its own.