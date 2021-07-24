Android users can now enjoy Apple Music's spatial audio and lossless streaming

Always wanted to use that Apple app but don't have an iPhone? Don't worry now you can download Apple Music to your Android phone as well. Not just that, the Android users will also get the new update to the app — the Apple Music Spatial audio and lossless streaming- that was announced during the WWDC.The features were initially announced for iOS users only, but now Android users can get these features too. Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio were made available to iOS users in India in July.

Apple had announced during the WWDC that the new Spatial audio, lossless streaming features would let artists create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. The Apple Music subscribers also get free access to more than 75 million songs in Lossless audio. The update is available for Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. Lossless audio lets users stream music in high quality. This also means that the users can listen to the exact same audio that was created by artists in the studio.

Spatial audio will be available to Android devices provided they have support for Dolby Atmos, if your Android phone does not have support for Atmos, spatial audio may not work in your device. The feature works with all headphones but to enable Spatial audio, your Android phone needs Dolby Atmos. The Verge reports that some popular Android phones like the Pixel 4a 5G does not have the "Dolby Atmos" option in the Apple Music settings. So in such cases, Spatial audio would not work. However, the flagship-level phones did have a toggle for Atmos there.

About the Lossless audio, Apple has said that it has used ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file. Users can go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality to start listening to Lossless audio. "The users can choose different resolutions for different connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Apple Music's Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz," Apple said in a blog.