Android users in Ukraine will now get air raid alerts on phones from Google

Google has announced a useful update for Android users in Ukraine. The Android users of war-stricken Ukraine will now get air raid alerts directly on their phones. They would be alerted before the attacks happen near them.

"Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on airstrike alerts to try to get to safety. At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, we've started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine. This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," Google said in a blog post.

Separately, Google has also highlighted a Ukrainian Alarm app, which sends notifications about possible air raids in their region to Ukrainian users. "We are highlighting the (Ukrainian Alarm) app to Google Play users in Ukraine. This app was created by Ukrainian developers in cooperation with the Ukrainian government to give people better air raid warnings," Google said.

Previously, Google had waived off international calling fees from Ukraine and from the U.S. to Ukraine on Google Fi, and waived off calling fees to Ukraine for people using Google Voice for the time being.

Apart from that, Google has said that the hotels in Ukraine can display on their Business Profile whether they're offering free or discounted accommodation for refugees. And local businesses can post their Business Profile on Search and Maps to offer various services and aid to refugees from Ukraine. Google said that it will quickly make it possible for find places offering refuge to these places on Search and Maps.

Google has also suspended some of its services in Russia. Although users in Russia can still use Google search, the company has completely suspended ads in the country. Google has also restricted some of the Google Maps features.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is both a tragedy and a humanitarian disaster in the making," Google said in a blog post. Google is now working to "support people in Ukraine through our products, defend against cybersecurity threats, surface high-quality, reliable information and ensure the safety and security of our colleagues and their families in the region."