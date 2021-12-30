Another lockdown? Looks like it's time to buy a new laptop for work from home, here are 5 we suggest­­

As the cases of Omicron are rising in India, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions to prevent the spread of the new Covid variant. Several other states have also started imposing some restrictions to curb coronavirus, which suggests that people might have to work from home. This not only requires a good Wi-Fi connection at home, but also a proper working laptop. If you are on a hunt for a good laptop, then check out the below-mentioned list. This might help you decide which one will work best for you and even fall in your price range.

HP Chromebook x360

This is a Chrome OS laptop from HP. It comes with a 12-inch touchscreen display with 1366x768 pixels, 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is fast enough and can handle multitasking. It is designed for light usage, including web browsing and watching YouTube videos. For those who need a basic laptop that can get a job done, this is a good option at a budget price. It is rated to offer up to 14 hours of battery life. The HP Chromebook x360 is listed on Amazon for Rs 34,500.

Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell Inspiron 3501 is a much better option for those who can spend close to Rs 40,000. It is priced at Rs 39,893. The laptop ships with a 10th Core i3 processor and a faster 256GB of SSD storage. Budget-conscious buyers can consider this device as well. It features a big 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and runs on Windows 10. One also gets Microsoft Office out of the box. It is said to deliver up to seven hours of battery life.

Realme Book Slim

Realme Book Slim is a good laptop for light to medium usage, which one can also buy. Though, it is not meant for those who are more involved in video editing. It has a 2K display, and 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a sturdy build quality and you will also not feel any flex on the keyboard deck. It can be used for writing stories, web browsing, photo editing, and users will have a great binge-watching experience on this laptop.

The speakers are loud enough and you also get a backlit keyboard. With this device, one can expect close to five hours of battery life with moderate usage. The bundled charger can quickly top up the battery and it can also be used to charge your devices if they feature a USB-Type C port for charging. All-in-all, the Realme Book Slim is a safe bet and if you can spend more, then you can also buy the Core i5 model for better performance. The Core i3 variant will cost you Rs 46,999, whereas the Core i5 model is selling for Rs 59,999.

Dell G3 15 3500/Asus ROG Zephrus G14

Those who are looking for an entry-level gaming laptop can consider buying Dell's G3 15 3500 laptop, which is capable of delivering great performance and playing the AAA titles. The Core i7 variant comes with a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. One can also buy the more powerful Nvidia 1650Ti model, but this one will cost more. The build quality is good enough and you won't get a plasticky feel.

It has a decent 15.6-inch Full HD display and slimmer bezels, which make it look modern. The battery life is good enough as long you stick to general usage. For gaming, it won't last for hours, which is the case with most of the laptops as the battery drains at a faster rate during heavy usage. While this one is not available online, you can get it from offline stores at around Rs 80,000. In case you are wondering about Windows 11, yes, it is capable of running the latest Windows OS.

One can also consider the Asus ROG Zephrus G14 for a better gaming experience. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 86,990, but you should get some festival offers on this in the offline stores. It has a more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, which is backed by GTX 1650 4GB graphics card. It has a 144Hz display, a lot of vents for proper heat dissipation, RGB lighting and excellent build quality. It should be noted that this one doesn't have a built-in webcam, which you get on the Dell laptop. Both the devices feature a variety of ports as well.

Apple MacBook Air M1

If you are someone who is looking for a macOS laptop, then you can check out Apple's MacBook Air M1. This one is a little expensive, but currently, the device is selling at a discounted price of Rs 83,6100 on Vijay Sales. It packs Apple's new 5nm M1 processor, which can offer you pretty powerful performance and the cost is still not that high. It can easily handle heavy-duty tasks. The brand is promising that users will get up to 18 hours of battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch P3 colour gamut display with 2,560x1,600 resolution. When it comes to Apple, you don't have to worry about design and build as well.