Another top VPN service provider removes server from India

Several top VPN providers are removing servers from India after the government announced the new VPN policy back in April. After NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and a few others, another popular VPN service provider, PureVPN, has pulled its servers out of India. PureVPN in an official statement, said that it doesn't collect any information from users, which goes against the policy announced by the Indian government.

"We are a strict no-log company. While we do not collect any identifiable information from our users, we cannot operate physical servers in a country where we will be forced to change our operating methods and compromise our users' privacy and security", Head of MarCom, PureVPN, Shaheryar Popalzai said in an official statement.

The VPN service provider said, users who still wish to avail its services from Indian services will be able to do so through virtual servers. "We are not new to virtual servers, so users will not see any difference in terms of quality or experience when they connect to the India virtual server. Users will get the same privacy and security they did with physical servers. We are already running virtual servers for multiple locations such as Bangladesh, Bahrain, Egypt etc", Popalzai explained.

Before PureVPN, several other top VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark announced to remove servers from India. The move comes after the Indian government announced the new VPN policy that wants service providers to store user information such as names, email IDs, IP addresses for five years, which clearly goes against the core principle of VPNs.

Meanwhile, the government of India has asked its employees to stop using VPNs as well as cloud services like Google Driver and more. But this has nothing to do with the new VPN policy. The Indian government has put restrictions on the usage of VPNs due to privacy and security concerns. In fact, the government doesn't allow employees to use smartphones during office hours.

