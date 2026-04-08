Anthropic has announced Eric Boyd as the head of infrastructure as its AI services accelerate. Boyd joined Anthropic after nearly two decades of working at Microsoft, with his last designation being President of AI Platforms at the company. Anthropic recently revealed that its consumer base is growing rapidly, demanding structured infrastructure and smooth deployment of its AI models.

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Boyd shared a LinkedIn post announcing the transition from Microsoft to Anthropic. “I've been privileged to have a front row seat to the explosion of LLMs, and the team at Anthropic is truly special. The combination of the absolute leading models with a culture that is committed to their mission is inspiring, and I can't wait to lean in to help,” he said.

He also highlighted how AI is accelerating rapidly, and how Claude Code has had a major impact on the industry in the last 6 months. “Bringing Powerful AI to the world in a way that brings benefits to everyone will be so important, and I can't think of a better place to make this happen,” Boyd added in the post.

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Before joining Anthropic, Boyd worked for more than 16 years at Microsoft, reporting to executive vice president Jay Parikh and was responsible for managing a team of around 1,500 people. Before Microsoft, he also had executive-level roles at Yahoo.

The new hire comes at a time when Anthropic has reported massive growth. According to a recent report by the company, its revenue surged by $30 billion from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025. The majority of its revenue is earned due to its AI offerings, and its enterprise AI tool, Claude Cowork.

The company also annouced partnership with Google and Broadcom to secure the future of AI computing. Therefore, Anthropic is rapidly scaling its infrastructure to support growing demand.