Anthropic signs multi-gigawatt AI compute deal with Google, Broadcom

On April 7, Anthropic announced to expand its partnership with Google and Broadcom to secure multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, which will be operational starting in 2027. The compute infrastructure will allow Anthropic to expand the capabilities of its Claude AI mode and meet growing customer demand worldwide.

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Anthropic also highlighted that it's experiencing a rapid growth in customer demand and revenue for its Claude AI models in 2026. Its annualised revenue has increased from $9 billion at the end of 2025 to over $30 billion, which placed the company's post-money valuation at $380 billion.

During its Series G fundraising in February, it had about 500 business customers who paid over $1 million each annually for its services. Lastly, its number has doubled to over 1,000 customers in less than two months. Reportedly, the major driver of this revenue is Anthropic’s Claude Code, which is a specialised coding and agent tool.

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Anthropic CFO, Krishna Rao, in a company blog post, said, “We are building the capacity necessary to serve the exponential growth we have seen in our customer base while also enabling Claude to define the frontier of AI development.”

“We are making our most significant compute commitment to date to keep pace with our unprecedented growth,” Rao added. According to Broadcom’s SEC filing, the partnership will give Anthropic the acess to 3.5 gigawatts worth of computing capacity from Google’s AI processors.

This will allow the company to rely on custom silicon (TPUs) and reduce dependency on traditional GPUs, while gaining more control over its compute stack. The expanded compute capacity will be “dependent on Anthropic’s continued commercial success,” Broadcom said.

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“In connection with this deployment, the parties are in discussions with certain operational and financial partners,” Broadcom added.

On the other hand, Broadcom has also partnered with OpenAI to build custom silicon for AI.