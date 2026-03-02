Anthropic’s Claude AI faces service disruption, thousands report outage

Anthropic’s artificial intelligence chatbot Claude experienced an outage on 2 March, with thousands of users reporting issues, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Close to 2,000 users flagged problems with the platform on 2 March. Users visiting the Claude website were shown a message stating: “Claude will return soon. Claude is currently experiencing a temporary service disruption.”

Most users reporting issues cited problems with Claude Chat. About 75% of complaints were related to the chat service, while 13% reported issues with the mobile app and 12% with Claude Code, Downdetector data showed.

Many users took to social media to discuss errors, slow response times or total inability to access the Claude service.

claude is down again.. I am paying 100$ a month for this @AnthropicAI 😭😭🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fRfJ5EXVW8 — Fynn (@fynn404) March 2, 2026

The company's status page said, "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths."