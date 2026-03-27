Anthropic’s artificial intelligence chatbot Claude faced another service disruption on March 27, marking the fifth reported outage this month.

As of 2:49 PM, nearly 120 users flagged issues with the platform on Downdetector, indicating a fresh wave of access and performance-related problems. The latest disruption follows a similar outage reported on March 25 and March 17.

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Anthropic confirmed the issue and said that it is currently investigating the cause. The outage comes just weeks after a series of earlier service disruptions affecting the platform.

The disruption appears to be widespread, impacting multiple components of the AI ecosystem, including Claude Chat, developer-focused tools such as Claude Code, as well as the company’s digital assistant Claude Cowork and its most advanced model, Claude Opus 4.6.

User reports suggest that around 42% are facing issues with Claude Chat, while 27% have encountered problems with Claude Code. Another 22% of users reported difficulties accessing the website and mobile application.

The repeated outages come at a time when reports suggest that the AI company is considering a potential initial public offering that could raise up to $60 billion, with a listing being discussed as early as October 2026.