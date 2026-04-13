Anthropic’s latest AI model ‘Mythos’ triggers urgent risk review by UK regulators: Report

Last week, Anthropic launched its power AI model dubbed “Claude Mythos” for cybersecurity. However, the preview has raised risk concerns among government officials in the United Kingdom and the United States. In response to emerging concerns, British financial regulators are in urgent talks with banks and cybersecurity officials to examine the potential risks associated with Anthropic’s Mythos.

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According to a Financial Times report, key UK financial authorities, including the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority, and the Treasury, are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to check if the latest AI model from Anthropic could pose any threat to IT systems used in finance.

Also read: BT explainer: Anthropic’s Claude Mythos preview is here to reshape cybersecurity—here’s how

It was also highlighted that banks, insurers, and exchanges will be briefed by regulators within the next two weeks on the cybersecurity risks linked to Claude Mythos. With the preview, Anthropic has announced "Project ​Glasswing” to deploy Mythos and has partnered with several companies across Google, Apple, and financial firms to expand its adoption across enterprise and critical infrastructure use cases.

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The company claims that it has already identified thousands of Zero-day vulnerabilities and flaws that are decades old. Despite its capabilities, the model has raised concerns about how the dual-use nature of the technology could be exploited by malicious actors.

Also read: US court refuses to remove Pentagon’s ban on Anthropic

Previously, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an urgent meeting with major ​Wall Street banks to discuss about the ⁠model's cyber risk potential. Many executives, including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick and Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, attended the meeting, as per a Bloomberg report.

On the other hand, Anthropic is also in a legal battle with the Trump Administration and the Pentagon about its blacklisting and “supply chain risk” label. Recently, the Washington, D.C federal court declined to remove the Pentagon's national security blacklisting.