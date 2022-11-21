Antitrust and Big Tech monopoly on agenda as DNPA Dialogues kicks off on Friday

On Friday, Digital News Publishers Association is hosting the inaugural edition of the DNPA Dialogues, the first-of-its-kind roundtable in India. The event is likely to see a discussion on antitrust and Big Tech's monopoly on digital news distribution. The DNPA Dialogues comes at a time when digital news publishers are seeking fair treatment and more equal partnerships with tech companies like Google and Facebook, which dominate digital advertisement and digital news distribution.

In a way, the tech giants directly control the destinies of digital news producers. However, their partnership with media companies has been one where they tend to unilaterally call the shots.

Rod Sims, former Australian antitrust stalwart, will be the keynote speaker at the event that will be held as a webinar. Sims is the former head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. He recently piloted the Australian government's mission to resolve revenue sharing disputes between Big Tech giants and the Australian news media.

The DNPA Dialogues will mark the first instance of the digital arms of India's top news publishers coming together to host a constellation of stars and stakeholders from government, academia, and industry circles to exchange ideas on steps needed to ensure Big Tech platforms deal with digital news publishers equitably and with transparency.

The DNPA is an umbrella organisation for the digital wings of media businesses. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.

A fortnight after Friday's opening edition of the DNPA Dialogues, the second edition will be hosted on December 9, also in webinar format. It will feature a focus on the European Union and North America and how digital media publishers are engaged with Big Tech in these regions.