Apex Legends Mobile now available in India for Android, iOS players

Apex Legends has finally arrived on mobile phones, giving players one more option to hone their battle royale skills. Electronic Arts' popular respawn game has been in testing for a long time, followed by a soft launch in select markets. The soft launch, however, did not live up to the expectations and there were several voids in the overall gaming experience that needed to be filled. EA has now launched the full-fledged version of Apex Legends and it is available on both Android and iOS.

If you pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile, you are in for a treat as EA is offering a number of rewards, such as the Founder's badge, Bloodhound banner frame, Bloodhound banner pose, and R99 Epic skin. The mobile version of the popular game, which was launched for consoles and Windows back in 2019, borrows several elements from its regular version. It begins with the first season that puts the Kings Canyon map in the spotlight for players. There are Team Deathmatch (TDM) and Arena maps also available for download. There is a new battle pass that players will need to buy to make progress in the game.

Minimum system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile

EA has published the minimum requirements for its new Apex Legends Mobile. If you have an Android phone running at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow with at least 2GB of RAM, 4GB of memory, and using a chipset equivalent to or more powerful than Qualcomm Snapdragon 435/ HiSilicon Kirin 650/ MediaTek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420/ A9 — or an iPhone running at least iOS 11.0, Apex Legends Mobile will be compatible. Of course, better hardware will ensure a better gaming experience.

What is new in Apex Legends Mobile?

With Apex Legends Mobile, EA has introduced a new character called Fade, who possesses passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities. The passive ability is called Slipstream, which gives Fade a boost when his slide is towards the end. The tactical ability of Flashback brings Fade back to his previous location. And, the ultimate ability called Phase Chamber lets Fade hurl an activator core at enemies. Fade is available to players after they unlock tier 25 and all of this is available on the Kings Canyon map. There is another map called Overflow. It is an entirely new map available in the Arena map and Advanced Training Level, where players can practice and learn new moves.

The rest of the interface and player features are similar to the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.