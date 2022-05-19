Apex Legends Mobile now most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries: Report

Launched earlier this week, Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on the Google Play store and the Apple App store. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, in just a few days, Apex Legends Mobile has become the most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries, as reported by PocketGamer.

The report stated that the battle royale shooting game has managed to impress a large number of gamers worldwide. Some of the countries where Apex Legends Mobile has become the top iPhone game include -- India, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US. The report also revealed that Apex Legends Mobile is among the top ten most downloaded games on iPhones in 89 countries.

The Apex Legends Mobile is a shooting game that brings multiple characters or 'Legends' with special powers and abilities. The game offers several game modes, but the goal largely remains the same as all other battle royale games. Players will need to strategise with their teammates, kill the enemy and remain the last one surviving in the game.

Apex Legends Mobile download

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download for free on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. The game was made available for pre-registration ahead of the launch. Users who have pre-registered the game are eligible to receive pre-registered rewards once they have installed the game on their mobile phones.

To download the game, users can simply type Apex Legends Mobile into the search bar on Play store and App store and click on install.

On Android

To run the Apex Legends Mobile game, Android phones should meet certain requirements including

-run Android 6.0 or later versions

-at least 3GB RAM. However, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, or Xiaomi phones with 2GB RAM will also be able to run the game.

-at least 4GB storage

-N/L/XL screen sizes

-CPU: Snapdragon 435, MediaTek Helio P20, Exynos 7420, and Hisilicon Kirin 650.

On iPhone

On iPhone and iPad, requirements to run Apex Legends Mobile game include:

-Compatible devices include: iPhone 6s or later

-iOS 11.0 or later versions

-CPU: A9

-atleast 2GB RAM

-atleast 4GB of storage.

