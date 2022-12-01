Apex Legends Mobile saw its fortunes rise in wake of BGMI ban, wins iOS App Store award

It's been another incredible year for First Person Shooting (FPS) games where some new titles rose to fame while a well-known, India-specific game was taken off charts. Apex Legends Mobile, smartphone version of the popular game by the same name, has been announce as App Store's iPhone Game of the year for 2022. It makes the prestigous list along with several other apps and games that were introduced over the past 12 months. BeReal, a photo-sharing platform, hailed as Instagram Rival was named iPhone's app of the year while Gentler Streak (an exercise and fitness tracker) was named Apple Watch's app of 2022.

The list also included some interesting choices like MacFamilyTree 10 (Mac App of the year) which is a one-time purchase app and lets you discover and experience your personal family history. The app is also available on iPhone and iPad as MobileFamilyTree.

Apart from selecting the best apps and games on Apple devices, Apple's App Store also selected five Cultural Impact winners that have made a lasting impact on people's lives and influenced culture.

2022 App Store Award Winners

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal

iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts

iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc

Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver

Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd

China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shen-zhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd

Created by Electronics Arts, Apex Legends Mobile, saw an influx of gamers soon after BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in India, revealed two of its senior executives in a conversation with Fiiber. For the unversed, BGMI was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) earlier this year under section 69A of the IT Act 2000.

Obviously, the developers were not ready for this sudden increase in users and found it difficult to manage the rush for a game which was in its early days but, the Apex team was quick to react and strengthen its servers to deal with the increased load.

"We have servers in 3 cities in India. When BGMI was banned, we strengthened the servers and tried to understand what Indian gamers want. We saw an influx in gamers, and we hope that those gamers stick around," Myke Hoff - Senior Director of Product - Respawn Entertainment and Kevin Childress - Creative Director - Respawn Entertainment, told Fiiber in an exclusive conversation.

Apex Legends Mobile was launched on Android and iOS on May 17, 2022 while BGMI was banned on September 2 of this year.

The game hopes to retain its users by introducing new legends, maps and modes over the next year. The focus will also be on providing a mobile first experience, say the executives.

Asked whether it's easier to optimise the game for iOS or Android, they replied, "There is a lot that game needs in terms of processing power. We stay in touch with people at Apple and Google to ensure that the process is seamless. We initially had limited device support to maintain a quality experience, but our aim is to bring more gamers on board irrespective of the device."

As of now, the game has only two mobile exclusive Legends or characters. Fade was introduced as the first Mobile-exclusive Legend when the game was launched, while Rhapsody was added with the launch of Season 2: Distortion.