Apex Legends will now be in 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Respawn Entertainment, the maker of Apex Legends, has shared an update on the game that is being widely welcomed by its player base on gaming consoles. The renowned FPS game will now be available in 4K resolution, its developer has confirmed in a recent blog, alongside highlighting the new Warriors collection event.

The new blog by Respawn Entertainment lists a number of improvements coming to the game, along with a major upgrade for Apex Legends players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X and series S. On the first two consoles, the battle royale game will now run in 4K resolution. With this, it will also feature support for 60Hz gameplay, HDR, higher resolution shadow maps as well as greater Level of Detail (LOD) distances.

So there is an obivous graphic update for Apex Legends players on consoles starting today. The blog, however, goes on to mention the future updates that we will see on the game. These will include a 120hz gameplay on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The developers also wish to enable adaptive triggers on the PS5, along with haptics as well as visual and audio improvements.

The majority of the blog talks of the Warriors Collection Event, due to start on March 29. From March 29 to April 12, the game will see the return of its much celebrated 9v9 Control mode. Other than this, Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground, along with "additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, and even a hover tank," the developers mention.

There are other updates on the maps too. New locations have been added, while new Warriors Collection event items will also go on sale on the day. There are rewards to be won and store offers to be availed for Apex Legends players during the Warriors Collection Event. The developer has even fixed several bugs with the game in the new update.

PS5 owners who want to update their Apex Legends for 4K gaming can do so by navigating to the Game Hub for Apex Legends on the PS5 dashboard and pressing "Options." In there, users can press "Select Version" and choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version of Apex Legends.

Those, however, who do not have Apex Legends pre-installed on their systems, will have to navigate to the "Your Collection" tab of the Game Library on the PS5 dashboard. Here Apex Legends will appear in the list of games. When prompted, users can choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version.