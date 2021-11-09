Apple 3nm chips for Mac and iPhone tipped for 2023 launch

Apple's plans for a 3nm chipset may not come through until 2023, according to a leaked roadmap. The M1 chipset brought a revolution in the PC world and now Apple may be looking to double down on its efforts towards chip manufacturing. The 3nm chipset from Apple will reportedly arrive in 2023 for both the Mac and the iPhone, while next year's A-series chipset for the iPhone and iPad and M1-series chipset for the Mac will be based on the 5nm process technology.

Next year, Apple is said to follow up with the second generation of M1 chipsets using an upgraded manufacturing process, according to a report by The Information. This would mean better performance and efficiency than the M1 Max and M1 Pro chipsets, but the gains would not be significantly big because the upcoming models will use the 5nm process technology like the current generation, which includes the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max. Apple may even be planning to manufacture its Silicon chip with two dies, in essence bringing a dual-M1 Max design, for machines that can accommodate larger chips, such as the Mac Pro. That would bring doubled performance for the desktop Mac computer in 2022.

But the 2022 Mac Pro may be the only computer in Apple's next year's lineup to achieve substantial gains in performance. All the other devices, such as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro would only get slightly better with the use of the upgraded 5nm manufacturing process.

The report said Apple is working on three versions of its third-generation Silicon chipset and they are codenamed 'Ibiza', 'Lobos', and 'Palma'. Apple is said to be planning to manufacture these 3nm chipsets with TSMC as soon as 2023 and they could have up to 40 CPU cores in as many as four dies. That would mean a dramatically faster chipset than what Apple's current generation of MacBooks and Macs come with.

A similar thing is expected to come to the iPhone, the 2023 version of which is expected to use the A-series chipset manufactured using the 3nm process technology. Apple's longtime partner for chip manufacturing, TSMC, is working on a 3nm chip but it is facing teething problems, according to a previous report. Because of the initial troubles in the manufacturing process, TSMC may miss the deadline to manufacture enough chipsets before the launch of the iPhone 14. Hence, Apple has reportedly decided to go with the upgraded 5nm technology for next year's A-series chipset, while the 3nm technology would arrive on the 2023 edition.