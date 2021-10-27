Apple adds 11 suppliers in India to its Clean Energy Program that wants to save the environment

Apple has announced that it has more than doubled the number of suppliers committed to using 100 percent clean energy over the last year. The transition is aimed towards its 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its supply chain and products.

Around the globe, Apple's Clean Energy Program that promotes the use of renewable energy for production and other operations, will now be adhered to by a total of 175 Apple suppliers. Out of these, 11 suppliers will be from India. These suppliers will be - Cheng Uei (Foxlink), Avary, CCL Design, Flex Ltd, Hon Hai, Jabil, Lingyi Tech, Pegatron, Sunwoda Electronics, Wistron, and Yuto.

The momentum of suppliers joining Apple's commitment to the environment will also be seen in other countries. In the US and Europe, for instance, 19 suppliers each, have joined Apple's Clean Energy Program. In China, a total of 50 suppliers will adhere to the program.

Apple says that this transition to using renewable energy throughout its supply chain will bring online "more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world." These actions will avoid over 18 million metric tons of CO2 emissions every year. As per Apple, this is the equivalent of taking over 4 million cars off the road each year.

Apple says that it is already carbon neutral across its global operations. By expanding the dependency on renewable energy among its suppliers, it now plans to have a net-zero climate impact for every Apple device sold. There are other elements to this commitment as well.

In addition to ensuring its suppliers use clean energy, Apple is also promoting the use of recycled materials in its products. Apple claims to be using recycled metals like gold, cobalt, aluminium, and rare earth elements, among other materials for its products. As can be understood, this eliminates the need for carbon-intensive mining and conserves resources.

Recent effects of this recycling include an 11 percent reduction in the carbon footprint of the iPhone 13 Pro and an eight percent reduction for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, compared to previous generations. In total, Apple claims to have reduced its carbon emissions by 40 percent over the past five years through collective, environment-friendly efforts.

Now that is the way a technology firm should work towards a sustainable future.