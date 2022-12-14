Apple adds new Freeform app on iPhones, iPads and Macs: What is it, how to use

Apple recently released the iOS 16.2 update for iPhones, which includes a new Freeform app. The Freeform app is also available on Macs and iPads with the latest iPadOS and macOS updates. According to Apple, the app will help users organise and layout content on a flexible canvas. The "Freeform board" is stored in iCloud, allowing users to access it on different devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs with the same Apple account. Additionally, users have the option to invite others to collaborate and edit the board.

How does the Freeform app work?

At first glance, the new Freeform app looks like a combination of Google Docs, Sheet, and Slide. It appears to be Apple's response to Google collaborative work apps, specifically designed for its in-house devices - similar to Apple Notes.

When you open the app, users will get a large whiteboard for jotting down ideas all in one place. Users can seamlessly move around the board with support for built-in gestures.

Interestingly, the app supports touch controls, meaning even iPhone users can draw and doodle without stylus support. Naturally, this would work more efficiently on iPads with an Apple Pencil. Users can also add a wide range of files, including photos, video, audio, documents, PDFs, links to websites and map location links, sticky notes, shapes, diagrams, and more, with tools available at the bottom.

By default, the large canvas includes grids. If you want to remove the grid, click on three vertical dots at the bottom right > show/hide grid. Here, users can also find options to rename the Freeform board, mark it as a favourite, export it as a PDF and print it.

How to share Freeform board?

As mentioned, the app allows users to jot down notes for work, and users can invite others to collaborate. To share the file, click on the share option on the top right. Here, users can choose whether they want others to view the Freeform board or edit it.

The Freeform board is shareable on WhatsApp too. Otherwise, users can share it with others during a group Facetime call.

Apple says the Freeform app supports up to 100 collaborators on the same board. The app comes free on every iPhone, iPad, and Mac, supporting iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1, respectively.

Most importantly, Apple also gives users the option to delete the app if they do not find it important and want to save space on their device. Whereas, Android phones do not have the option to remove Google's in-house apps like Drive, YouTube, and more.