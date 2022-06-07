Apple adds new privacy features in iPhone to help those in abusive relationships

When two people are in a relationship, they practically share everything with each other, including their bank account, their details and their passwords. However, when relationships go kaput, people tend to misuse the private information that their partners had shared in happier times. To put an end to such issues, Apple announced a new Safety Check feature to help people save their crucial information from getting misused in an abusive relationship. The feature comes with an emergency reset option that will help users sign out of iCloud on all their Apple devices.

The Safety Check is basically a new section where you can quickly review who has access to your data, such as iCloud. The new feature announced by Apple can be helpful to users whose personal safety is at risk from domestic or intimate partner violence by quickly removing all the access they had given to their partners.

The Safety Check feature also includes an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, reset privacy permissions, and limit messaging to just the device in their hand. The feature will help users understand and manage which people and apps they have been given access to.

"Many people share passwords and access to their devices with a partner.However, in abusive relationships, this can threaten personal safety and make it harder for victims to get help," said Katie Skinner, a privacy engineering manager at Apple, at the WWDC.

Apple has collaborated with NNEDV (the National Network to End Domestic Violence), NCVC (National Center for Victims of Crime) and Australia's WESNET (Women's Services Network) to help people in abusive relationships. The button will let people stop and share.

This was about safety. With iOS 16, Apple has introduced a host of health features for its users. Apple added a feature called Medications, which has been introduced to the Apple Watch as well. The app has similar functionality across platforms, it will remind users to take their medicines on time. The feature would let users manage a medications list, create schedules and reminders, and track their medications, vitamins, or supplements.