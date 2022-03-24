Apple admits iOS 15.4 battery drain is an issue but there is a solution

Apple released iOS 15.4 on March 15 after months of waiting. The new iPhone software brings notable features such as the ability to unlock the iPhone with a mask on, but people who immediately updated their iPhones to the new version were surprised after the battery on their iPhones was dying much faster than usual. Battery drain problems are common with new iOS updates, but Apple never explained why. For the first time, Apple admitted that the battery drain is a problem and offered an easy solution.

The Apple Support account on Twitter responded to a user complaining about the iOS 15.4 battery drain problem. It confirmed the issue, saying that it is "normal" for apps to adjust to the new update and in doing so, they consume more power than usual. "It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update," said Apple Support.

The confirmation that iOS 15.4 is causing the battery to run out faster also offers the solution. Apple has advised that you give time to your iPhone after the iOS 15.4 update and let the apps settle in. In other words, keep your iPhone charger and a power bank handy all the time. I would recommend using a power bank with fast charging support just so your iPhone gets full battery in less time.

Why new software causes battery drain problems

If you can recall when you set up your iPhone for the first time, the battery life would most likely have been worse than what you got, say, a week later. That is because, according to Apple, when you download and install a new firmware update to the iPhone, the apps installed need to adjust to it. That means the apps have to check if they match the new parameters required by the new software and if their features go in line with the software's requirements. This entire process, however, takes a toll on battery life, because more tasks mean more power.

The battery drain issue in iPhones is not new. Every time there is a new major update for the iPhone, the battery life drops significantly for the next few days after the update. But what was strange this time was the confirmation from Apple. Apple has never said anything on this issue before. Admitting that the battery drain is a common thing and offering a solution means Apple does not want its customers to live with the unpleasant experience.

Apple's advice

Apple has recommended that you wait for 48 hours during which the apps on your iPhone will adjust to new changes. But if you find the iOS 15.4 battery drain issue persists after a few days, Apple has advised restarting the iPhone. If this, too, does not solve the problem, then you may have to take the issue up with Apple via online chat support or by visiting the nearest Apple service centre.