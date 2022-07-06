Apple aims to boost iPhone 14 Pro sales with better specifications compared to iPhone 14 models

iPhone 14 specifications continue to surface online as we get closer to the rumoured September 13 Apple event date. The latest leak by analyst Min-Chi Kuo stated that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the new A16 Bionic chip. While this is no surprise, what might come across as one is the use of the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

The A15 Bionic is currently available in the iPhone 13 series. Analyst Kuo claims that Apple will use the A15 Bionic chipset in the regular models, whereas the Pro models will get a faster, improved A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple will focus on the iPhone 14 Pro models more than the regular models this time around. For the same, the company will boost the proportion of flagship to non-flagship chips to 60 per cent. To achieve the targets, Apple will adapt its marketing strategies accordingly while putting the non-Pro iPhone 14 models second on its priority list.

Kuo reiterated some previous reports which made a similar claim. It is not just the processor, as the Pro models are rumoured to get major upgrades in other areas as well. For starters, Apple will ditch the display notch in favour of a hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera module will be larger than the predecessor as well. Apple is said to fit in a new 48MP main camera, which will be 57 per cent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro camera sensor. In addition to this, there will be an ultrawide camera and a telephoto camera. The LiDAR sensor is also said to be exclusive to the Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rate and Always-on Display support. They will also be brighter than the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which will feature a 60Hz display.

The iPhone 14 Pro might pack a larger 3200 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3095 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is said to get a slightly smaller battery. According to a report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a 4323 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 4352 mAh cell.

As expected, the iPhone 14 series will run iOS 16 out of the box.